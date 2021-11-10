

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) said its revenue and earnings recorded a strong performance in the first nine months of the year. The company noted that a temporary spike in storage fees had a particularly positive effect. Also, HHLA benefited from strong growth in container transport volumes.



For the first nine months of the year, operating result (EBIT) rose by 51.3 percent year-on-year to 162.1 million euros. Profit after tax and minority interests was 79.4 million euros compared to 37.2 million euros, last year. Revenue increased by 12.4 percent to 1.08 billion euros.



HHLA recently increased its forecast for revenue and EBIT in the current fiscal year.



