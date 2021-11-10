

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in October, the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 7.9 percent in October from 6.3 percent in September. Prices were forecast to climb 7.5 percent. This was the highest inflation in more than a decade.



Food prices advanced 5.03 percent and non-food prices increased 1.51 percent annually in October. Services prices were up 3.96 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 1.78 percent in October.



EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 6.5 percent in October from 5.2 percent in September. On month, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.32 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de