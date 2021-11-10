

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation rose to the highest since October 2008, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 5.8 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September. This was below the economists' forecast of 5.5 percent.



This acceleration of price growth came mainly from higher prices in 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' and in 'electricity'.



Prices of goods in total and services went up 5.4 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.0 percent in October, while economists had expected a rise of 0.8 percent.



