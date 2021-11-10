

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of professional services company Accenture (ACN), has been awarded a $618 million cost plus award fee task order to enhance and modernize the United States Marshals Service's (USMS) mission-critical IT systems.



The USMS supports the federal justice system with protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, transporting federal prisoners, and other law enforcement duties. It provides support to 94 district offices and several sub-offices across the U.S., including four foreign field offices.



Under the seven-year task order, awarded through the Alliant 2 Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), AFS builds upon a previous five-year USMS task order for program management and IT application development services.



This scope of work includes a continuation of case management modernization along with expanded advanced analytics, mobile application development, cloud, biometrics, and geospatial capabilities



This will support the agency in continuing to roll out emerging technologies, such as automation, with the goal of retiring outdated legacy systems, enhancing security, and reducing costs.



