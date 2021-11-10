

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $48.72 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $65.33 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $568.38 million from $474.91 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $48.72 Mln. vs. $65.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $568.38 Mln vs. $474.91 Mln last year.



