

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Thursday scheduled to release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 4.8 percent from 4.6 percent in September, while the Australian economy is tipped to have added 50,000 jobs following the loss of 138,000 in the previous month. The participation rate is expected to creep up to 64.9 percent from 64.5 percent a month earlier.



Japan will provide October figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year - up from 0.3 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

