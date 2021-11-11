

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) reported that its third quarter net loss widened to 112.8 million euros or 3.30 euros per share from 65.3 million euros or 2.00 euros per share in the previous year.



Operating loss for the quarter also widened to 82.4 million euros from 62.0 million euros in the previous year.



Total revenues for the third quarter were 41.2 million euros up from 22.0 million euros in the previous year. The latest quarter group revenues included revenues of 18.6 million euros from the recognition of Monjuvi product sales in the US.



The company still expects group revenues for fiscal year 2021 to be in the range of 155 million euros to 180 million euros.



