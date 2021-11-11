

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG said that its supervisory board rejected the demand for a partial replacement of Supervisory Board members made by shareholder Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. within the scope of the shareholder's request for extension of the agenda of the Extraordinary (Virtual) General Meeting on 9 December 2021 - on the grounds that the demand is unfounded.



Therefore, the Supervisory Board has recommended that shareholders vote against the proposals submitted through the request for extension at the Extraordinary General Meeting.



The request for extension of the agenda by Petrus Advisers now targets the removal of three Supervisory board members (including Chairman Marija Korsch) and the subsequent election of three replacement candidates proposed by Petrus.



