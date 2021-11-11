

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported group revenue of EUR 431.0 million for the 9-month period compared to EUR 360.4 million last year, an increase of 20%.



Like-for-like base revenue growth, excluding portfolio and fx effects, was 26%. Milestone revenues soared to EUR 27.9 million from EUR 8.4 million in the prior year period.



Adjusted Group EBITDA was EUR 70.1 million compared to the previous year's EUR 76.9 million, primarily driven by higher costs of sales ahead of production start of J.POD(R) Redmond (US), a deliberate increase in unpartnered R&D (up 28%), the overall growth of Evotec and effects from the US public offering; like-for-like growth, excluding portfolio and fx effects, would have reached 16%.



For fiscal 2021, the company expects group revenues to be in the range of EUR 550 million - EUR 570 million, and adjusted Group EBITDA in the range of EUR 105 million - EUR 120 million.



