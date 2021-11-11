

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports. The economy is expected to expand 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 5.5 percent growth in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound gained against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 152.93 against the yen, 1.2330 against the franc, 1.3425 against the greenback and 0.8552 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de