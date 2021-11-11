

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) on Thursday said its revenue in the third quarter increased to 945 million euros from 870 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, helped by growth in orders.



Orders received in the third quarter increased to 917 million euros from 710 million euros last year, driven by strong growth in all segments compared with the weak prior-year quarter, which was impacted by the pandemic.



Adjusted net profit in the quarter more than doubled to 31 million euros or 0.77 euros per share from 11 million euros or 0.27 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.



The group reported net profit of 41 million euros compared with net loss of 19 million euros last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA jumped to 51 million euros from 23 million euros a year ago.



Looking forward, Bilfinger said it expects significant improvement in revenue as well as adjusted EBITA for the full year. Adjusted EBITA margin is expected to increase more than 3% from the 2019 pre-pandemic level.



Further, the company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning to propose a special dividend of 3.75 euros per share at the annual general meeting 2022, in addition to the regular dividend for the financial year 2021.



The company also said that with the targeted financial performance, it intends to launch a share buyback program of up to 100 million euros in the summer of 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BILFINGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de