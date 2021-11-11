

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, but weaker than the 5.5 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive growth.



The largest contributors to the increase were from hospitality, arts and recreation. The level of GDP was 2.1 percent below where it was before the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2019.



On a monthly basis, GDP growth improved to 0.6 percent from revised 0.2 percent in August. The rate also exceeded the economists' forecast of 0.4 percent.



Industrial output grew 0.8 percent in the third quarter driven by the 26.3 percent increase in mining and quarrying.



At the same time, there was a 0.3 percent decline in manufacturing output. The manufacture of motor vehicles decreased 8.2 percent in September, the largest fall since last May.



Construction output fell 1.5 percent in the third quarter, after four consecutive quarterly increases. Services output grew 1.6 percent, after expanding 6.5 percent in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de