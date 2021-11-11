

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) issued trading statement for the second half to date, and said it remains on track to deliver full year 2021 results in line with previous guidance.



The company stated that it has been building a strong forward order book for 2022 and continues to see good demand for its homes, supported by a positive market backdrop. Further, Taylor Wimpey continues to see house price inflation fully offsetting build cost inflation.



Pete Redfern, Chief Executive, commented, 'Looking ahead, market conditions remain supportive, and with the benefit of our strong land position we are well placed to deliver against our medium term targets.'



The UK housing market has remained positive in the second half of 2021 with good customer demand and mortgage availability. The company expects to deliver full year results in line with its expectations, as outlined at the half year results.



During the second half of the year to the end of October, the company added 5,431 plots to the short term landbank compared to 3,663 plots reported last year.



Looking ahead, the company remains on track to deliver full year 2021 results in line with its previous guidance. Also, the company noted that it would continue to prioritise operating margin, and remain on track to deliver an operating margin target of about 21%-22% in the medium term.



