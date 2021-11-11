

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account surplus increased in September, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.



The current account surplus increased to $1.652 billion in September from $814 million in August. Economists had forecast a surplus of $1.7 billion.



The goods trade deficit increased to $1.023 billion in September, while the services surplus fell to $3.674 billion.



Gold and energy excluded current account indicated $5.581 billion surplus, which was observed as $3.27 billion surplus in the same month of the previous year.



Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $2.983 billion in September.



The primary income account posted a net outflow of $1.037 million in September, while the secondary income account surplus was $38.00 million.



The capital account deficit was $2.0 million in September. The financial account registered a deficit of $2.183 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de