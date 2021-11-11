

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), on Thursday, announced that Julia Wilson, Group Finance Director, has informed the Board that she intends to retire after the AGM in June 2022.



Julia will be succeeded by James Hatchley, who is currently the 3i Group Strategy Director. James will join the Group Board and the Executive Committee effective May 2022.



Julia joined 3i Group as Deputy Finance Director in 2006 and was made Group Finance Director and a member of the Executive Committee in 2008. She became a member of the Investment Committee in 2012.



James Hatchley joined 3i in 2017 as the Group's Strategy Director and has been a member of the Investment Committee since 2019. Prior to joining 3i, James was Chief Operating Officer of KKR in Europe and, before that, Co-CEO of Avoca Capital. Earlier in his career, James was a corporate finance professional for 20 years, principally with Greenhill & Co. and Schroders, and is a Chartered Accountant.



David Hutchison, Chairman of 3i Group, said, '...We are delighted that we have a deep pool of talent within the Company and that James will succeed Julia as Group Finance Director. We very much look forward to his contribution to the Board over the coming years.'



