

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) said it expects good trading momentum to continue in the fourth quarter, and it remains on track to meet or exceed its cash and cost saving targets.



The company said it is delivering its commitment to return at least 4 billion pounds of capital to shareholders, with 450 million pounds of the 750 million pounds share buyback already successfully completed.



The company noted that it is on track to achieve savings target of 300 million pounds in 2022 relative to its 2018 baseline and net of inflation.



The company expects strong growth in cash remittances for the year from the 1.4 billion pounds achieved last year and it remains on track to achieve its target of over 5 billion pounds in cumulative business unit cash remittances in 2021 to 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de