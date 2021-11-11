

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House Covid-19 Response Team has claimed that vaccination requirements that the Biden administration implemented across various levels of the federal and private workforce are working.



'Vaccination requirements have helped reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans ages 12 and older by almost 40 percent - from about 100 million in late July to under 60 million now,' White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a routine briefing.



Zients said that important progress is being made in the fight against the virus across three fronts: vaccinations, testing, and ensuring the government's response is equitable and reaches the hardest-hit communities and those most at risk.



The vaccination program for kids aged between 5 and 11 is hitting full strength this week, with 20,000 trusted and convenient locations coming online.



According to top officials, it is estimated that by Thursday, more than 900,000 children in this age group have received their first shot. And through pharmacies alone, 700,000 additional appointments are already on the calendar at local pharmacies.



Generally, in the last seven days alone, an average of about 300,000 first shots of Covid vaccine were being administered per day in the country; marking the highest seven-day total in almost a month.



Zients said that the boosters program - which adds an important layer of protection, is 'running strong'. In total, more than 25 million Americans have now rolled up their sleeve to get the enhanced protection of a Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J booster.



The gaps that once existed in vaccination rates among Black, white, and Latinx adults have closed, he added.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the pandemic poses a significant risk to children in the United States, 'with more than 2 million cases reported in children 5 to 11 since the start of the pandemic and 66 deaths over the past year, as well as the risk of additional complications like MIS-C and long COVID.'



Dr.Nunez-Smith, the head of the Covid-19 Equity Task Force, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will invest $785 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support community-based organizations that are continuing to build vaccine confidence across communities of color, rural areas, and low-income populations. Those funds are expected to support Tribal communities leading the way in mitigating the spread of the virus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

