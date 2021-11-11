

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said it will invest about $100 million to expand its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility located in Halle/Westfalen, Germany. Construction on the new manufacturing building is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024.



The facility is operated by BioPharma Solutions (BPS), a business unit of Baxter that specializes in partnering with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies on the development and contract manufacturing of drug product for parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals.



