

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 95929 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid infections in the United States rose to 46,792,138, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1626 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 759,062.



Michigan reported the most number of cases - 9,354 - while Pennsylvania - 196 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



The current seven-day daily average of cases is hovering about 73,300 cases per day.



The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,000 per day, which is a decrease of about 11 percent from the previous week, CDC director Dr.Rochelle Walensky said at a routine news conference.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing since September. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 12 percent to 46,057 within the last two weeks, as per data compiled by New York Times.



The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 5,000 per day, which is relatively stable from the previous week.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 194,382,921 people in the United States, or 58.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. This includes 85.8 percent of people above 65.



224,660,453 people, or 67.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



26,087,147 people, or more than 13.4 percent of the population, have so far received booster dose. 434,486,889 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



37,701,765 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



