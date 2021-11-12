

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2021 declined to 88.2 million euros from 90.9 million euros in the previous year.



Profit was 44.07 million compared to a loss of 105.53 million euros, as adjusted, in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were 111.5 million euros, down from the previous year's 118.1 million euros, due largely to the coronavirus-driven decline in revenue.



Revenue for the reporting period came in at 157.8 million euros. On a like-for-like basis, this constituted a decrease of 6.4% compared with the same period last year's 168.7 million euros due to the longer store closure periods compared with 2020.



The company still expects funds from operations to be in the range of 1.70 euros to 1.90 euros per share for the 2021 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

