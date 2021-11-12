

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) said it plans to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.64 euros per share for 2021. The company paid a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for the financial year 2020.



At the Capital Markets Day 2021, Deutsche Telekom presented the planned dividend policy for the years 2021 to 2024.It plans to increase dividend from 1.20 euros in the 2020 financial year to more than 1.75 euros by 2024. The minimum for the dividend is set at 0.60 euros per share. Deutsche Telekom raised the minimum dividend to this level in November 2019.



The planned total dividend payout for 2021 is therefore 3.19 billion euros, compared to a payout of 2.85 billion euros for the financial year 2020.



