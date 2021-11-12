

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt is recalling certain Mango Greek Yogurt as it may contain undeclared egg, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz cup with UPC 8 57290 00612 6 and BEST BEFORE date of 11/28/2021. The refrigerated item, which is packaged in a clear plastic container with a blue foil seal, were distributed in Oregon and Washington through select retail stores.



The recall was initiated when a few 16oz cups containing dark brown puree instead of bright yellow Mango puree were discovered. Following a full internal investigation, it was found that Mango yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with pumpkin yogurt product. The Mango yogurt cup label does not declare egg.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the Federal Way, Washington-based company has not received any reports of illnesses or deaths related to the products to date.



Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Norcross, Georgia -based Nutracap Holdings, LLC earlier this week called back various dietary supplements due to undeclared wheat, milk, soy and/or coconut.



In late October, Bobo's recalled one lot of Bobo's 4-pack Almond Butter Protein Bars for potentially containing undeclared peanuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de