

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported that its first half net income to shareholders increased to 59.8 billion yen from 3.5 billion yen, a year ago. Net sales increased to 1.55 trillion yen from 1.37 trillion yen, previous year.



Second quarter net income to shareholders increased to 41.8 billion yen from 14.8 billion yen, prior year. Net sales were 818.5 billion yen compared to 771.6 billion yen.



Separately, Toshiba announced its intention to separate into three standalone companies: Infrastructure Service Co., Device Co. and Toshiba, holding its shares in Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Toshiba Tec Corporation. Infrastructure Service Co. and Device Co. will be spun off, and stock of each of the two new companies will be distributed to Toshiba shareholders at the time of the spin-off record date.



Infrastructure Service Co. will consist of the company's Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses. Device Co. will comprise Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions business. Toshiba will hold the company's ownership stake in Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Toshiba Tec Corporation. Also, Toshiba plans to monetize shares in Kioxia while maximizing shareholder value and return the net proceeds in full to shareholders. Toshiba anticipates to complete the reorganization in the second half of fiscal 2023.



