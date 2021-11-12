

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production declined in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent month-on-month in September.



Manufacturing output decreased 2.1 percent monthly in September and electricity declined 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 0.1 percent



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 3.2 percent in September.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 10.5 percent monthly in September and declined 4.0 percent from a year ago.



