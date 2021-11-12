

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS):



-Earnings: -$0.32 million in Q3 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $108.23 million in Q3 vs. $114.42 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $495 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de