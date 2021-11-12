

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India's industrial production growth slowed more than expected in September, data from the statistics ministry showed Friday.



Industrial output expanded 3.1 percent on a yearly basis in September, much slower than the 12 percent growth logged in August. In the same period last year, production was up 1 percent.



The annual growth in production was forecast to ease to 4.8 percent in September.



Within overall output, mining posted the fastest increase of 8.6 percent. Manufacturing and electricity output rose 2.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



During April to September period, industrial production advanced 23.5 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

