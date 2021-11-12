

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS.U) have mutually agreed to terminate their agreement, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd., a unit of Wynn Resorts.



Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Interactive, said, 'With our continued roll out of product features and planned new state launches, including New York, we remain excited about WynnBET's future.'



Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN). Wynn Interactive products operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WYNN RESORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de