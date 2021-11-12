

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) said that it agreed to acquire B2B distributor of hotel rooms, Getaroom, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.



At closing, U.S.-based Getaroom will roll into Booking Holdings' Priceline brand.



Getaroom - which is based in Dallas, Texas and was founded in 2005 - has more than 150 affiliates. Getaroom will remain headquartered in Dallas and current Chief Executive Officer, Matt Davis, will lead Priceline's new Strategic Partnerships business unit.



