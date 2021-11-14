

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Aviation Defense LLC , a Textron Inc. (TXT) company, announced that it has secured $143 million contract for eight Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) for an Integrated System in support of the 41st Wing light attack operations at Chiang Mai Air Base.



Textron Aviation Defense said that the contract aligns the procurement with the Thai government's S-Curve 11 strategy - a program that pioneers development of the Thai domestic defense industry, cultivates diversity and supports involvement across foreign and Thai companies.



The Beechcraft AT-6TH becomes the second RTAF procurement contracted in support of S-Curve 11. The first procurement under the new strategy was the Beechcraft T-6TH Texan II, awarded in 2020. The Ministry of Defense supports the S-Curve 11 strategy and the two procurements.



Textron Aviation Defense specified that the training of RTAF maintenance professionals is set to begin in Thailand in 2023, while pilot training is set to begin in Wichita in 2024. The Beechcraft AT-6TH will join the Royal Thai fleet in 2024.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

