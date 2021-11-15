

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese online media, video, gaming and search business group Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) reported Monday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $834.20 million or $21.06 per share, compared to last year's loss of $29.56 million or $0.75 last year.



Net income from continuing operations attributable was $12 million or $0.31 per ADS, compared to a net loss of $15 million or $0.39 in 2020.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable was $17 million or $0.44 per ADS, compared with a net loss of $7 million a year ago.



Total revenues were $216 million, up 37 percent year-over-year from $157.90 million last year.



Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of 2021, Sohu estimates net loss attributable between $3 million and $13 million, and adjusted net loss attributable between nil and $10 million.



Brand advertising revenues are expected to be between $28 million and $31 million, an annual decrease of 26 percent to 33 percent.



Online game revenues would be between $140 million and $150 million, an annual decrease of 23 percent to 29 percent.



