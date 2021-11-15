

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has signed an agreement with Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) for the purchase of a further 102 Airbus A321 aircraft. Wizz Air noted that, under certain circumstances, it may acquire a further 19 A321neo aircraft. Wizz Air has also been granted Wizz Air 75 A321neo purchase rights, to be converted into a firm order by the end of 2022. With the new order, Wizz Air's delivery backlog has a total of 429 aircraft.



'These are by far the most fuel and cost efficient aircraft in their class - supporting us in maintaining our position as the most sustainable airline in Europe and reaching our sustainability goals of reducing CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre by 25% by 2030,' József Váradi, Wizz Air's CEO said.



European low-cost airline Wizz Air operates a fleet of 144 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.



