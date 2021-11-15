

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said it expects to accelerate net sales growth with 10 billion euros in incremental sales from 2023-2025. It expects to deliver high-single-digit annual underlying earnings per share growth versus 2022.



At its 2021 Investor Day, the Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company announced a new 1 billion euros share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2022.



Net consumer online sales are planned to double between 2021 and 2025. In addition, the company plans to have eCommerce profitable on a fully allocated basis by 2025.



Ahold Delhaize said that, during the past year, it has decided to build on the success, customer loyalty and leadership position of bol.com as a retail tech platform and explore a subsidiary Initial Public Offering for bol.com.



The IPO will entail a listing of a limited interest on Euronext Amsterdam, and that Ahold Delhaize will retain significant control over bol.com in the long term to ensure its growth and development. The PO is expected to happen in the second half of 2022.



Ahold Delhaize said it is bringing forward its scope 1 and 2 targets by committing to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its own operations no later than 2040 and to becoming a net-zero business across its entire supply chain, products and services by 2050.



