

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday after Royal Dutch Shell announced a proposal to simplify its share structure to increase the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions.



Shares of the oil major climbed 2.3 percent while the benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,355.



Miners were hit after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies and reduce coal use.



Also, data showed crude steel output in China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all fell over 1 percent.



BT Group gave up early gains to trade on a flat note after reports that telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to increase his stake in the British company.



Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain, jumped almost 13 percent after reporting an improvement in October box office revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de