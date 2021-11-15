

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data for September. The trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 6.5 billion from EUR 4.8 billion in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it retreated against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 130.37 against the yen, 1.1449 against the greenback, 0.8535 against the pound and 1.0539 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



