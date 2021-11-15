

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced an order for two 777 Freighters. The order is valued at more than $704 million at list prices. The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo.



Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: 'As the largest operator of 777 passenger and freighter models worldwide, Emirates' success is a testament to the 777's market-leading efficiency, improved sustainability and incredible range.'



Separately, Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA have signed a MOU affirming that VSMPO-AVISMA will remain the largest titanium supplier for current and future Boeing commercial airplanes. VSMPO-AVISMA Corp. is the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturer of titanium and titanium alloy products.



