

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eugene, Oregon -based Oregon Lox Co. is calling back various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



All affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon products have specific lot number 22821. The products are packaged in plastic vacuum sealed packages and sold in various brands, sizes, and weights.



The recall involves Aqua Nova brand's Sliced Nova Lox 3oz package, Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack, and Premium Oregon Nova Lox -Sliced as well as UnSliced; North Coast brand's Traditional Nova Lox and Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb; and Tony's Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack.



The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon products were distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington through distributors. The products were shipped frozen on common carriers.



The recall was initiated following a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.



Listeria rnonocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea , abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to dispose or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, last week recalled its Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp due to listeria concerns



Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recently called back a limited number of cases of garden Classic Salads due to Listeria monocytogenes.



