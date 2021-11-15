

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's accelerated for a third straight month in October, driven by higher prices of capital repair on detached houses and fuel costs, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year following a 2.5 percent increase in September.



Inflation was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, average interest rate on housing loans and consumer credit, medical examination and treatment fees, and games of chance, the agency said.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.8 percent in October, largely driven by electricity prices. In September, prices rose 0.31 percent.



The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, was 2.8 percent in October versus 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

