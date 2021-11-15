

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), a nutrition and agricultural origination and processing company, announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, a unit of Temasek, for the formation of a 50-50 joint venture in Singapore amid fast-growing demand for microbial-based alternative protein.



The JV will provide technology development and precision fermentation for companies serving the growing consumer demand for a wide variety of bio-based products, including alternative protein, in Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.



The proposed joint venture would be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. Asia Sustainable Foods is focused on accelerating the commercialization of sustainable foods in Asia.



ADM said the proposed JV would be a one-stop shop for both startups and mature businesses looking for support in food-grade fermentation, downstream processing, lab services and consulting.



