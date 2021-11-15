

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabian Airlines or SAUDIA, announced Monday that it has selected aerospace company Boeing (BA) for a suite of advanced digital analytics tools to improve maintenance operations and on-time performance of their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets, and to modify their 777 cabin interiors.



SAUDIA will utilize Boeing's Optimized Maintenance Program (OMP), which uses advanced data analytics to provide detailed insights for improved maintenance operations, and Boeing's Airplane Health Management (AHM) digital solution, which applies predictive maintenance analytics and diagnostic tools to help improve the quality and speed of maintenance decisions, resulting in improved on-time performance. These services will be combined with Boeing's OEM engineering and consulting expertise.



Boeing's interior modification team will partner with SAUDIA to deliver all aspects of their 777 modification, including design, certification, and the supply of parts required for completion.



