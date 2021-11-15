

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group have reached a multi-year carriage agreement. As a result, Sinclair's 144 local stations will remain on DISH TV. Tennis Channel will remain available on DISH TV and SLING TV.



Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said: 'Both sides have been committed to keeping our customers top of mind and not putting them in the middle of our negotiations. After several contract extensions, we have arrived at a fair agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers.'



Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.



