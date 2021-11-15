

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German based rail-service provider Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn has ordered 31 two-car, battery-operated Mireo Plus B trains from Siemens Mobility. The Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan area will get the first battery-electric, emission-free regional trains in late 2024, Siemens said in a statement.



The environmentally friendly Mireo Plus B trains will run on all lines of the East Brandenburg rail network.



The new trains will provide additional passenger-oriented services with regard to both equipment and service standards.



In the future, passengers will also have free WiFi access, a real-time passenger information system, and a specially designated family area, the company said.



