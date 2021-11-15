

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered smartly after early weakness and climbed higher against most of its major rivals on Monday.



Last week's data showing a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment weighed on the dollar early on in the session.



A report released by the New York Federal Reserve today showed New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in the month of November.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to 30.9 in November from 19.8 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to rise to 21.6.



Meanwhile, the report said firms were less optimistic about the six-month outlook than they were last month, with the index for future business conditions tumbling to 36.9 in November from 52.0 in October.



The dollar index rose to 95.60, gaining 0.5% over its previous close. The index is currently hovering around 95.50, up 0.4% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to 1.1373, gaining more than 0.6%.



The dollar firmed to 1.3402 against Pound Sterling after having weakened to 1.3450 earlier in the day.



The dollar is trading at 114.14 yen, rising from 113.91.



Against the Aussie, the dollar weakened to 0.7349 from 0.7332.



The Swiss franc dropped to 0.9248 a dollar, giving up nearly 0.4% from Friday's close of 0.9212.



The Loonie firmed to 1.2512 against the dollar, gaining from 1.2553.



