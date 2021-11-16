

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shamrock Foods Co., doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Co., is recalling around 6,876 pounds of raw ground beef patties citing the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, white plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The affected Beef Chuck Patties include Ground 6 Ounce Gourmet Prime with item number 4512991, Ground 2x1 Gourmet Usda Prime with number 4757111, Ground Slider Angus 6x1 with number 3752811, Ground 6oz 6 Wide Cedar River Natural Usda Choice' with 3138361, Ground 8z Cedar River Natural Usda Choice with 3962551, Ground Angus 7z Cryo 2-6lb Sleeves with 3942041, and Ground Angus 7z' with item number 3926911.



All affected Gold Canyon Meat products are vacuum-packed and single-stacked, and come in 11.25-lb, 12-lb as well as 12.25-lb boxes. The raw beef patties were produced on October 21, 2021 with lot code '29421.'



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 6239' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to restaurant locations in Arizona and California.



The recall was initiated after the Phoenix, Arizona-based company received complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard, white plastic in the beef patty products during preparation.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products, and asked to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.



