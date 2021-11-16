

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Tuesday that its nine-month net profit attributable to the Group was 807 million euros, significantly higher than last year's 283 million euros.



Net profit was lower than the 848 million euros recorded in the pre-pandemic 2019.



Current operating profit was 1.14 billion euros for the latest quarter, up from 681 million euros a year ago.



Sales grew 10 percent to 27.52 billion euros from prior year's 24.95 billion euros. Sales grew 9 percent on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its outlook. In 2021, sales and current operating profit are expected to be very close to the level of 2019. The current operating margin should return to its pre-crisis level.



In 2022, current operating profit is expected to continue to grow and exceed the level of 2019.



