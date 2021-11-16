

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA), an American aerospace company, said on Tuesday that it has received an order valued at over $726 million from United Republic of Tanzania for a 787-8 Dreamliner, 767-300 Freighter, and two 737 MAX jets at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.



The new airplanes will be operated by Air Tanzania, the national flag-carrier of Tanzania, to expand service from the country to new markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe.



'Our flagship 787 Dreamliner is popular with our passengers, providing unrivalled in-flight comfort and ultra-efficiency for our long-haul growth,' commented Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi.



'Adding to our 787 fleet, the introduction of the 737 MAX and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond,' he added.



Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that, by 2040, Africa's airlines will require 1,030 new airplanes valued at $160 billion and aftermarket services such as manufacturing and repair worth $235 billion, supporting growth in air travel and economies across the continent.



