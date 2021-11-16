

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate declined in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage points on the quarter to 4.3 percent, the labor force survey revealed. The expected rate was 4.4 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate increased 0.4 percentage points to 75.4 percent.



In July to September, annual growth in average total pay including bonuses logged an annual growth of 5.8 percent, bigger than the economists' forecast of 5.6 percent.



Excluding bonuses, average total pay advanced 4.9 percent annually versus the expected rate of 5 percent.



During August to October, the number of job vacancies continued to rise to a new record of 1,172,000, data showed.



In October, there were 29.3 million employees, up 160,000 on the revised September 2021.



