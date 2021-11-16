

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L), a British master franchise of fast food pizza delivery chain, Domino's Pizza, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith will leave the company on November 26.



The company named David Surdeau as its Interim Chief Financial Officer with effect November 17.



David was previously interim CFO of Marks & Spencer plc. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles within Tesco Plc and BAT Industries Plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de