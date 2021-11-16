

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) Tuesday said it has agreed to sell Aqua d'Or, its Water and Beverage business in Denmark. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The business is being sold to Danish brewing and beverage company Royal Unibrew.



Danone said the sale is part of its strategic portfolio review and of the continuous optimization of its capital allocation.



The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

