

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) said that, since last updated the market on 15 September 2021, it has traded well with like-for-like sales out-performance versus the market across Wagamama, Pubs and Leisure businesses.



The company also said it has seen a minor improvement in UK airport passenger volumes leading to a partial recovery in the sales run rates in our Concessions business.



As a result, the company said that it increased fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of 73 million pounds - 79 million pounds on an IAS 17 basis.



The company noted that its expectations for fiscal year 2022 remain unchanged from the outlook outlined at interim results in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RESTAURANT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de