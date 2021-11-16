

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion from $33.54 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.13 Bln. vs. $3.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.92 vs. $3.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.40 -Revenue (Q3): $36.82 Bln vs. $33.54 Bln last year.



